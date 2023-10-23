'It's smaller than I pictured,' CTV News Barrie super fan takes exclusive station tour

Three months after a CTV Barrie News reporter made a surprise visit to Ethen Corrigan's Burk's Falls home, the self-proclaimed CTV News number one fan got to take a special tour of his beloved television station.

With a lifelong passion for the news, Ethen recreated the CTV Barrie studio in the Minecraft video game, using archival footage, online photos and social media posts, putting the 17-year-old on our radar.

On Monday, he had the opportunity to visit the station in person to see just how close his recreation was.

"It's smaller than I pictured it," he said. "But it's surreal to be here."

Ethen Corrigan, a CTV News Barrie superfan, tours the news station, taking a selfie in front of the green screen, on Mon., Oct. 23, 2023. (CTV News)

Ethen's tour of the Beacon Road building took him through his favourite areas.

"I was actually most excited to go to the control room and newsroom," he said. "I was nervous because of everyone I've met here. I've seen Rob Cooper, Mike (Arsalides), KC Colby."

The teen wowed the news team with his station knowledge despite never having previously stepped inside.

"When I see the studio, it gives me all these nostalgic feelings because this desk wasn't even here before," Ethen said. "There was actually a desk in the background which they would only use for Your Vote 2010 or the elections."

Ethen Corrigan, a CTV News Barrie superfan, tours the news station, meeting CTV News anchor Sarah Freemark, on Mon., Oct. 23, 2023. (CTV News)

Ethen added that he has aspirations to work in a newsroom in the future.

"You never know what's going to happen, like breaking news," he said. "Local news matters. This station cares about its viewers. It's incredible how this news is done," he marvelled.

The teen took countless photos of the station with plans to perfect his Minecraft version now that he's seen it firsthand.