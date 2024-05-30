Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision

Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.

OPP Const. Martin Hachey says the intersection of Peel Street and Hume Street has been closed for the investigation.

Anyone in that area can expect significant delays while officers work to piece together what happened.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.