Investigation launched following death of man bitten by police dog in Midland
A man arrested in Midland after attempting to flee officers and being bitten by a police dog has died, initiating a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.
On Oct. 13, provincial police from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment reported officers responded to a dispute outside the Bay Street and Second Avenue area and learned a man involved was seen carrying a firearm before driving off.
Police said the investigation brought them to an apartment complex on William Street where the suspect and another individual had barricaded themselves, prompting police to secure the area and advise residents to evacuate the vicinity.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reports the suspect fled from the officers, and a police dog tracked him down and bit him.
Police said he was taken into custody and then to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The SIU says the 45-year-old man died in the hospital on Sunday, nearly one month after his arrest.
The agency said that based on preliminary information, there is a connection between the dog bite and the man's death, but the post-mortem should shed more light.
The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to confirm his cause of death.
The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
