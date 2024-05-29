Intoxicated scooter driver allegedly plunges into mud: OPP

BARRIE
    Police charged one individual with impaired driving after they were busted riding an electric scooter around the city while intoxicated.

    In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grey Bruce received a report of an intoxicated individual riding an electric scooter in the village of Dundalk, Southgate.

    Police say the individual crashed the scooter into the mud and attempted to get it back onto the sidewalk.

    While officers were speaking to the suspect, they were showing signs of intoxication.

    As a result, a 41-year-old from Southgate was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more, and being intoxicated in a public place.

    The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

    The Grey Bruce OPP reminds all drivers that impaired driving applies to any vehicle powered by anything other than muscular power; this includes motor vehicles, electric scooters, electric bicycles, and mopeds.

