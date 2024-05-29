Intoxicated scooter driver allegedly plunges into mud: OPP
Police charged one individual with impaired driving after they were busted riding an electric scooter around the city while intoxicated.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grey Bruce received a report of an intoxicated individual riding an electric scooter in the village of Dundalk, Southgate.
Police say the individual crashed the scooter into the mud and attempted to get it back onto the sidewalk.
While officers were speaking to the suspect, they were showing signs of intoxication.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
As a result, a 41-year-old from Southgate was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more, and being intoxicated in a public place.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.
The Grey Bruce OPP reminds all drivers that impaired driving applies to any vehicle powered by anything other than muscular power; this includes motor vehicles, electric scooters, electric bicycles, and mopeds.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Police move on pro-Palestinian protesters at UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
How Trump's hush money trial verdict could affect the 2024 election
Here is how three potential outcomes from the jury room ─ a guilty verdict, an acquittal or a hung jury ─ could affect the presidential campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
London
-
Stabbing in London leaves police searching for suspect
London police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
A Canadian first implant operation at LHSC allows youngster to hear
A pioneering operation in London, Ont. has helped a youngster to achieve hearing after being born with a closed ear canal in one of his ears.
-
Highway 401 crash leads to charges against Chatham-Kent residents
Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP and fire were sent to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue after a crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
Windsor
-
Windsor police and hospitals expand support for people with mental health and substance use challenges
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
-
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
-
Windsor ranks 22nd safest Canadian city to live
Windsor is ranked the 22nd safest Canadian city to live, according to a study conducted by Ontario Preszler Injury Lawyers.
Northern Ontario
-
Electric battery facility to be built in Sudbury, creating hundreds of jobs
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
How Trump's hush money trial verdict could affect the 2024 election
Here is how three potential outcomes from the jury room ─ a guilty verdict, an acquittal or a hung jury ─ could affect the presidential campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
First Nation legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
After decades of being told his first language should be forgotten, Sol Mamakwa stood on the floor of the Ontario legislature about to make history.
Ottawa
-
LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will need to be demolished
The LaSalle Causeway Bascule Bridge will require being demolished, despite the federal government's assurances that repairs of the bridge were progressing after it was damaged at the end of March.
-
Ottawa-Gatineau top safest cities in Canada: Report
A new report conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers suggests that the Ottawa and Gatineau areas are among the safest cities to live in Canada.
-
Jewish students, parents at Ottawa's biggest school board share experiences of antisemitism
Parents of Jewish students at Ottawa's largest school board say their children feel unsafe and unsupported because of growing antisemitism at school.
Toronto
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Half of Toronto area residents would consider buying home in more affordable city: Royal LePage
About half of GTA residents say they would consider leaving to buy property in one of Canada’s more affordable cities, according to a new Royal LePage survey.
-
Road reductions, bike lanes may be coming to stretch of Avenue Road
A busy stretch of a Toronto roadway that’s seen three cyclists killed in the last decade could soon have its lanes reduced and bike lanes installed.
Montreal
-
Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares
A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood near two daycares on Wednesday.
-
Quebec court overturns judgment against theatres who allowed smoking on stage
A Quebec judge has ruled that smoking during a stage performance is a valid form of artistic expression, overturning a lower court's decision and clearing three theatres that had been fined for allowing the practice.
-
Montreal-based startup gets $850,000 to help protect whales using artificial intelligence
The federal Fisheries Department is giving $850,000 to a Montreal-based startup that has developed artificial intelligence technology to protect whales and other marine life from ship strikes.
Atlantic
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homeowner must tear down, modify some garages built without permits
A Winnipeg homeowner will have to tear down or modify some of the garages on his property that exceed size limits.
-
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after teen girl critically injured in Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
-
Porter Airlines launches new route between Calgary and Montreal
Porter Airlines announced a new route Wednesday between Calgary and Montreal.
-
Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area
Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Second woman accuses former Sherwood Park principal of sexual assault
An Alberta school principal who was previously charged with sexual assault has been arrested again after another woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her.
-
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
Regina
-
'We should be advised': Sask. legislature security says it was unaware MLA was bringing gun to building
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Regina is home to North America's second largest LED Wall. Here's how it works
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
Saskatoon
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire on that destroyed the community’s school.
-
'We should be advised': Sask. legislature security says it was unaware MLA was bringing gun to building
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Saskatoon lowers speeds on these neighbourhood bikeways
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Vancouver
-
Police move on pro-Palestinian protesters at UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Emergency room delays expected as Royal Jubilee Hospital moves to digital system
Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital is going live with a new digital system that could cause temporary delays and diversions from an already busy emergency department, beginning on June 8.
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader