Innovative at-home mental health & addiction program is a first for Ontario

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont. (CTV News/David Sullivan) Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont. (CTV News/David Sullivan)
Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is the first Ontario hospital to offer an at-home program to help patients receive the additional support they need after being discharged.

"The Waypoint At Home program helps us provide the right care, at the right time and in the right place, where patients can feel most comfortable to continue on their journey to recovery," stated Rhonda Johnstone, Waypoint director of outpatient and rehabilitation services.

Waypoint officials say the program addresses service gaps within the province's health care system.

Eligible patients will receive eight to 16 weeks of at-home care provided by mental health and addiction specialists, nurses, behaviour therapists, behaviour support workers, personal support workers and social workers.

The way it works is an at-home care coordinator meets with the patient and their family before discharge to determine if the program would suit their needs.

"The program provides timely access to expert and compassionate care for individuals who require the specialized mental health and addiction services provided in hospital," Waypoint noted.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is located in Penetanguishene. Staff at the 315-bed facility provide specialized mental health, addiction and geriatric care.

The program is also available via phone calls, virtual visits and remote care monitoring.

