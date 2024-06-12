Innisfil woman arrested and charged after rolling vehicle in Kawartha Lakes

A 26-year-old Innisfil driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling her car in Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about a single motor-vehicle rollover on Summer Drive road in Little Britain around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver fled the scene and was later located at a nearby residence with minor injuries.

The accused was charged with impaired driving by drugs and alcohol, careless driving, failure to remain, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

As a result, her vehicle was towed to the impound yard, and her licence was suspended for 90 days.