Innisfil seniors receive provincial grant for health and safety initiatives

The Ontario government announced a senior's community grant for Innisfil residents for approximately $57,000.

"Innisfil has a growing senior population," said Lynn Dollin, Mayor of Innisfil, "We are grateful that with the support of the Seniors Community Grant we are able to bring more services to our seniors, meeting them where they are and building new opportunities for social connection."

The grant will be divided amongst three separate programs geared towards enabling seniors to stay fit, safe and remain socially connected.

Recipients in Innisfil include:

Innisfil Public Library Board - This project will allow the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library in partnership with the Town of Innisfil and local retirement homes to deliver Kits and Community for Older Adults. This will broaden opportunities for seniors to collaborate and develop community connections through the Senior's Craft Kits Program. The library coordinates the creation and delivery of 200 craft kits for isolated seniors. Seniors are encouraged to join craft groups at the library to complete their kits with other seniors in the community.

Town of Innisfil - This project will enable the Town of Innisfil in partnership with Sandy Cove Acres, Lakeside Retirement Home, Dancing with Parkinson, and the ideaLAB & Library to pilot a new Mobile Senior Active Living Centre that will travel through out Innisfil on a daily basis. The mobile centre will offer activities, crafts, and special guests that will help keep seniors active physically and mentally.

YMCA Of Simcoe Muskoka - This project will enable the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka, in partnership with the Town of Innisfil, to present the YMCA Silver Club at all five of their YMCAs, including Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Midland, Wasaga Beach and Innisfil. The Silver Club occurs for two hours weekly. It features a mix of physical activities as well as information workshops on various topics of interest to seniors as offered by community partners.

"These investments make a big difference in the lives of older adults here in Innisfil, who have built up and given back so much to this community," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie- Innisfil. "Staying connected close to home and safely taking part in local life lets our seniors keep active with friends, family and the community allowing them to have the quality of life they deserve."

QUICK FACTS

The Senior's Community Grants Program provides funding ranging from $1,000 up to $25,000 for local projects.

Ontario's Seniors are the province's fastest-growing demographic, and this year, there will be three million Ontarians over the age of 65.