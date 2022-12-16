Innisfil's parking ticket campaign spreads holiday cheer for the food bank

Pictured from Left: Kyle Jones, By-Law Officer, Councillor Alex Waters; Councillor Grace Constantine; Deputy Mayor Kenneth Fowler; Donna VanBodegom, Innisfil Food Bank Coordinator; Mayor Lynn Dollin; Pastor Steve Bradley, Innisfil Community Church; Councillor Robert Saunders; Councillor Jennifer Saunders; Kyle McGuire, By-Law Officer (Supplied- Jane Cocking, Town of Innisfil) Pictured from Left: Kyle Jones, By-Law Officer, Councillor Alex Waters; Councillor Grace Constantine; Deputy Mayor Kenneth Fowler; Donna VanBodegom, Innisfil Food Bank Coordinator; Mayor Lynn Dollin; Pastor Steve Bradley, Innisfil Community Church; Councillor Robert Saunders; Councillor Jennifer Saunders; Kyle McGuire, By-Law Officer (Supplied- Jane Cocking, Town of Innisfil)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver