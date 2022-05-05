Innisfil preps for beach season with free resident parking

The Town of Innisfil is preparing for beach season with free parking for residents who display a valid 2020 parking pass.

The town says new passes for 2022 will not be issued as it explores a new digital parking program.

Lot D is reserved for resident parking, while other parking lots at town beaches will be open for paid visitor parking.

In a release Thursday, the town's director of operations, Nicole Bowman, said they know how important beach access is for residents and visitors.

"That's why we are not only providing free parking for residents but also dedicated parking lots with a valid displayed Town of Innisfil parking pass."

Resident-only parking lots with a valid parking pass displayed include:

9th Line Road End

10th Line Park

12th/Mapleview Line Park and Lot

30th Sideroad North Road End and Dock

Belle Ewart Park

The Shore Acres (Neilly) Lot and Guest Road Lot are also available for resident parking and paid visitor parking.

Residents can pick up a parking pass Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall located at 2101 Innisfil Beach Road. Residents need to bring proof of address and vehicle ownership or insurance for each vehicle needing a pass.