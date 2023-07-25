Impaired driver plunges into pit in 'well-marked construction zone:' Barrie police
An Aurora man faces a slew of charges after dumping his car into a construction pit.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Barrie police say they received a call Monday night about a car travelling on Duckworth Street at a high rate of speed.
Police say the car entered a well-marked construction zone, struck a mound of dirt, became airborne and crashed into a large excavation hole before coming to rest upside down.
"I want to stress it was a well-marked construction zone," said Peter Leon with the Barrie police. "He crawled out of the vehicle and was tended to by the paramedics."
The 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police also charged the accused with dangerous driving and weapon-related offences.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after attacking Mississauga mosque last year
The man who attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a week after pleading guilty to three terrorism charges.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Flood-related evacuation orders and detours remain in Nova Scotia's South Shore
Detours and evacuation orders are still in place in Nova Scotia’s South Shore and it’s unclear for how long the disruption could last.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Columbian man gets 27 years for helping run global fentanyl trafficking ring from Quebec prison
A Columbian man who helped lead an international fentanyl trafficking network inside a prison east of Montreal has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
-
Noise complaints amplify ahead of REM launch next week
In less than a week, the REM will transport passengers between Montreal's South Shore and downtown. For months now, the train's noise has become part of the scenery for residents of Griffintown.
Ottawa
-
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend
The city of Ottawa says drivers and transit users can expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend as crews undertake sewer work.
-
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
Toronto
-
The Scarborough RT was supposed to be replaced years ago. Here is why it is still in service
With just months to go before the Scarborough RT is decommissioned, the TTC has temporarily shut down service on the line following a train derailment on Monday night that left five people injured. This could be the final nail in the coffin for the aging transit line.
-
Education minister orders review into allegations of TDSB principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
-
'Too good to be true': Ontario woman says she was scammed $800 after buying concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace
An Ontario woman tried surprising her husband with concert tickets for his birthday, but instead, she says she was scammed.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
London
-
‘Something needs to change’: Richmond Row business targeted by vandal
Richmond Row business owners say more has to be done now to address vandalism and violence in the downtown core, warning that more stores and restaurants will be closing.
-
-
Additional child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
As part of a continued child pornography investigation, the Woodstock Police Service searched a residence in Woodstock on July 19.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Windsor
-
Four charged, two remain wanted after downtown stabbing
Windsor police say four people have been arrested and two remain wanted after a stabbing downtown Monday afternoon.
-
‘We're still here. We're open’: Downtown Essex business owners calling on customers
Businesses along Talbot Street in downtown Essex continue to endure a lengthy construction season as summer sales slow while streetscape work continues.
-
Councillor asks for easier way to get more ‘all-way’ stop signs, but city recommends opposite
A request to lower the threshold to make it easier to get more all-way stop signs in the City of Windsor has actually gone the other way, with a staff report recommending the process actually becoming more stringent.
Calgary
-
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Superman and friends pay sick kids a visit at Alberta Children's Hospital
A small league of superheroes was spotted scaling the walls outside the Alberta Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
-
Feds warn Alberta clinic will violate medicare by charging for faster doctor access
Health Canada says a Calgary medical clinic that soon plans to charge its patients a fee to gain faster access to a family doctor would be violating medicare laws.
Saskatoon
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police investigating sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
Edmonton
-
RCMP name 'armed and dangerous' man, advise Kikino Métis Settlement residents to shelter in place
A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for Kikino Métis Settlement Tuesday afternoon as Mounties tried to arrest an "armed and dangerous man."
-
Cause of natural gas-like smell Sunday in north Edmonton remains mystery
It’s official: No one yet ‘nose’ what caused an odour Sunday night on Edmonton’s north side that led to more than 100 complaints.
-
Neighbours in Leduc community 'won't let children leave their yards' after series of dog attacks
A group of dogs are causing some people in a community of Leduc to become fearful of going outside after a series of attacks within three weeks.
Vancouver
-
Shambhala Music Festival divers find body in river: Salmo RCMP
A man was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C. Monday, as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up after the weekend, according to Mounties.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating crash that killed 3
British Columbia’s police oversight agency is investigating a car crash near Logan Lake that killed three people on Sunday.
-
Suspects sought in attempted robbery, assault in Port Moody
Police in Port Moody are investigating an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in which two men allegedly wielded a weapon and assaulted a woman where she was working.