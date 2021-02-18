BARRIE, ONT. -- One of Canada's most decorated and beloved curlers is preparing to head to Calgary in March, and as he does, he reflects on his love of the game.

When it comes to curling, Glenn Howard is a household name.

He's won multiple world championships, Briers, and provincial championships.

"The Brier is one of the most iconic sports events in curling history and obviously in my life. I just love going to the Brier," Howard says while standing outside the Penetanguishene Curling Club.

"I've been fortunate enough to go to a few in the past, and every time I get a chance to go, I just love it. And this one will be just as special as the first one," he adds.

The 58-year-old says he's still as competitive as ever. "Still able to make it to a national championship, that means more to me than anything because I... I've still got the goods, so to speak, and I can still make a few shots."

Howard has played in 218 games at the Brier, more than any other curler in history.

And despite nursing an injury, he's got his sights set on Calgary. He will be joined by one of his best friends, Wayne Middaugh of Victoria Harbour.

Howard says his first championship was in 1986 with his brother Russ. The duo has competed several times together since then. He says curling was a family affair.

"The love of curling initially came with my mom and dad, who were heavily in curling. They got my brother involved. He's seven years older than me, and then I watched him flourish in the game. I just sort of followed in his footsteps, and my dream was to play with him," he says.

Howard says his kids enjoy throwing rocks now as well.

"I've kind of instilled that in my kids. They're just as passionate about it as well, and I personally think it's the greatest sport on earth."