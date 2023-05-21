Hundreds visit Barrie's first Oddity Market

A unique event called the oddity market was held in Barrie on Sunday.

The event featured spooky and peculiar exhibits and performances inside the lionsgate banquet hall.

The market features 25 vendors selling items like crystals and candles while featuring glass walking, sword-swallowing performances, taro card and medium readings.

The creators of the event say they noticed a gap for a spooky event in the spring and decided to create their own for the community to enjoy.

"We have done a couple of different markets in the past, but we did find that customers had an interest, so we thought, why don't we make a larger oddity market, and in early March, we lined up vendors, put it all together and this s the result of it," said Jeff Manning who organized the Oddity Market.

The event wrapped up at 6 p.m. on Sunday; however, Manning says he is hopeful the market will make another return during the summer months.