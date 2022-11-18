Hospitals sound the alarm amid 'unprecedented surge' in child cases of RSV

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) released a letter to the community noting the "unprecedented surge in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses."

The regional hospital's letter says with higher volumes of infants and children, the emergency department is operating at or above 120 per cent capacity.

Staff are using every available space to provide care, including moving children to the obstetrical ward where appropriate.

The hospital says most children present with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza, with the occasional COVID-19.

WHAT PARENTS CAN DO

Health experts urge parents to keep their kids up-to-date on vaccinations, including the flu shot.

They say some cases of RSV can be treated at home with regular hydration and age-appropriate Tylenol as needed.

"Hydration is key, and Pedialyte, popsicles, ginger ale and soups are all good ways to get the fluids into children," OSMH's letter notes.

While they say there is no safe and effective cough and cold medicine for children under six, nasal sprays, humidifiers, and bulb suction can help alleviate symptoms.

Experts add honey can be given to suppress a cough for children one and older.

WHEN TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION

According to the letter, parents should seek medical attention when symptoms like difficulty breathing, lethargy, not drinking and dehydration are present.

A physician should also examine babies under three months with a prolonged fever of more than a few days.

Children with a cough who are generally well typically do not require assessment by a medical professional.

FAMILIES URGED TO GET FLU SHOT

The Canadian Pediatric Society urges families with young children over six months to get vaccinated against influenza.

The Public Health Agency of Canada reported the start of a flu epidemic this week, with levels higher than in previous years.

Flu shots are free and offered at pharmacies, doctor's offices, and walk-in clinics.