Homeowners needed for new Habitat for Humanity Stayner home

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Monday in Stayner at the latest build for Habitat for Humanity on Christopher Street.

"It's a beautiful, established neighbourhood with mature trees. It's going to be a very nice build," said Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures.

Rebecca Murray has lived in her Habitat for Humanity home for two years, directly behind the newest addition being built in town.

"Honestly, if we didn't get the Habitat build, we likely would never be homeowners just because the market is crazy right now, and it's beyond what we are able to afford," said Murray.

Habitat said the new three-bedroom, two-bathroom home will be 1,000 square feet. The total cost for the new home will be about $360,000. Habitat believes there will be no shortage of people applying for this home.

"We opened up our website for families to apply for an Innisfil project, and in one week, we had 750 applications come through," explained Robert Cikoja, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Huronia. "The fact that our program allows for home ownership is the key element to what we do."

To be qualified for the new home, you must be a local family and have been working for at least two years.

Royal Homes Limited will build a prefabricated unit to help speed up the process and reduce the high costs of new builds.

"We are a prefabrication modular builder. The timing in the plant is about two weeks, and then we bring it to site here and set it on the foundation with a crane, and then the interior finishing moves on from there," said Klaas Jorritsma, with Royal Homes Limited.

Habitat for Humanity is still looking to find the right family to take possession of the home in Stayner.

Work on the prefabricated unit will begin in the comings months and the home is expected to be liveable by sometime in December.