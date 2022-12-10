Holiday shoppers cut back on spending as inflation soars
Santa Claus may be bringing fewer presents this year. With inflation through the roof, it's causing many to cut back their holiday spending.
"I'm budgeting so much, and the inflation is so high. With food right now I go for the food bank, and I try to get all the deals that I can get," says Oro Medonte resident Ann Yumul.
"You know, trying to save every penny because I want to have a good Christmas with my daughter and everything, so yeah, we're looking for sales," says Barrie shopper Charlene Bosnar.
According to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, in 2019, only half of Canadians had a budget.
"It's a really tough time, you look at where food prices are, you look at where gasoline prices are, rent prices, and you know what - something has to give," says retail expert Bruce Winder.
Retailers are feeling the effects too. The Body Shop Manager Cody Harvey says sales have decreased this holiday season compared to previous years.
"There's definitely a difference in the sales but also a difference in the traffic in the mall, and also seeing people, you know, very careful with their dollar, Really want the best deal," says Harvey.
Even with the threat of a recession in 2023, experts say it's not stopping everyone from taking out their wallets.
"The weird thing with holiday spending it's one thing people generally don't want to cut back on […] people are going to try and find a way to get as much spending in as they can and then maybe deal with the hangover effect in January," says Concordia University Economics Professor Moshe Lander.
According to experts, the average Canadian household spends 1800 dollars during the holiday season.
To avoid overspending, experts recommend making a budget and staying within it.
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Kane misses penalty as champion France eliminates England; Morocco makes history with Portugal win
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage wrapped up on Saturday as France eliminated England and Morocco continued its dream run with a win over Portugal. CTVNews.ca has all the latest action from Qatar.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve party bookings in 11 countries, including Canada
Airbnb is once again clamping down on unauthorized parties as the company announced a ban for one-night bookings on New Year's Eve globally for certain individuals.
'Europe is the way': Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone welcomes new challenges after joining English club Watford
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone opened up on his recent transfer to Championship club Watford in an interview on Saturday. CTVNews.ca brings you what the 20-year-old had to say about his career-changing move, which comes with plenty of challenges.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.
'Prime time' to get your flu shot to provide best possible protection for the holidays, Ottawa Public Health says
With the countdown on to the holiday season, health officials say now is the best time to get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster dose for the "best possible protection" before the holidays.
44 stray dogs rescued from Manitoba arrive in the Ottawa Valley
Members of Riverview Rescues in Westmeath, Ont. recently travelled roughly 2,600 kilometres to Thunder Bay to pick up the stray dogs, who were rescued from the streets of northern Manitoba communities.
Ottawa city council to vote on scrapping single-use plastics
A motion set to come before Ottawa city council on Wednesday would, if passed, require city facilities to stop buying single-use plastics, such as straws and stir sticks, immediately.
Man dead, another seriously injured in East York shooting
A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in East York, police say
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police
Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Mississauga that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.
Demonstrators in Waterloo denounce execution of Iranian prisoner
Renewed protests in Waterloo Region follow the latest instance of violence in Iran.
Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region
What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
Police investigating death in East London
There was a large police presence on Boullee Street Saturday afternoon for what police referred to as a medical emergency.
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust
More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
About a hundred volunteers gathered to help feed their community in Leamington
With the help of his family the 55-year old started the giveaway in 2016 with 50 turkeys
Kingsville skies shine bright for the holiday season
The skies over Kingsville are once again lit up for the holiday season with the return of the Williams Light Show.
24-year-old U.S. driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.
A 24-year-old United States resident was charged with stunt driving after speeding 65 km/h over the limit in LaSalle Friday evening.
Mother of Calgary man killed by police calls for justice
The mother of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year arrived in the city from Sudan on Saturday as calls for justice grow louder.
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopes
A slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom
As the flu season impacts school, parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.
'There's a lot of tech talent in Saskatoon': Sask. soil science startup receives $1.6M from investors
Saskatoon-based Environmental Material Science (EMS) has secured over $1.6 million in investment.
Sask. students place second in Canada-wide Winterhack 2022
A group of Saskatchewan Polytechnic students took silver in a Canada-wide competition after designing plans for an app that would help homeowners with renovations.
Edmonton firefighters preparing for Ukraine mission offering life-saving training, equipment
A group of Edmonton firefighters will soon make the trip to Ukraine to bring equipment and help train first responders there.
Operation Save Santa partners EPS officers with families to spread holiday cheer
Police had some extra special help Saturday morning solving a Christmas case at West Edmonton Mall.
170 Street pedestrian bridge completion delayed into 2023
The City of Edmonton says the new pedestrian bridge spanning 170 Street will be completed behind schedule following construction delays.
25 years after the Delgamuukw case, Indigenous communities still fighting for protection of land use
Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada decision that ruled Indigenous people hold rights to the exclusive use and occupation of their land.
Man not expected to survive self-inflicted injury suffered in Surrey police incident, IIO says
The office tasked with investigating police-involved deaths in B.C. was called to Surrey Saturday afternoon.
More B.C. seniors than ever in dire need of financial help, and it's only getting worse, say advocates
The number of calls for financial help from seniors has doubled, and what they need is greater too, a support group tells CTV News.