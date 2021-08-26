BARRIE, ONT. -- A hockey dad from Richmond Hill is on a mission to help families from First Nation communities get young players on the ice with the equipment they need.

"Sports is probably one of the best things for a young child," Graham McWaters said.

McWaters has organized hockey equipment drives for the past six years, handing out hundreds of hockey bags, sticks, neck guards, goalie pads, and more.

"The people who are donating the equipment are thanking us non-stop, and they feel great, and then the people receiving it feel fantastic, so we call it win, win, win," he said.

McWaters said there had been overwhelming donations made throughout the pandemic of new and gently-used equipment, which has, so far, gone to 10 communities across the GTA.

"We're giving it out to 40 First Nation communities in the month of August and into September," said McWaters, drive organizer and former hockey coach. "If we can help put some Indigenous First Nation youth into a very expensive sport, Canada's sport, and help some of them get better equipment, one day we're going to see another Carey price on the ice."

Hundreds of hockey bags will be handed out in Barrie on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AMJ Self Storage on Saunders Road. The event is by invitation only, but McWaters said no First Nation player would be turned away.