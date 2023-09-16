HMCS York navy members training in Midland

His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) York members and R.C.S.C.C. Trillium are in Midland this weekend before departing to dive sites near Christian Island and Hope Island for training exercises.

The joint training exercise offers sailors and cadets the opportunity to build and develop the necessary skills needed for a career with the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces.

The annual training focuses on developing domestic operations skillsets to support future disaster relief operations.

The training is one of several training exercise programs held each year to support and increase the skills of navy members and sea cadets.