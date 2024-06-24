Historical sex crime case against former deaf association president could be resolving

The former president of the Toronto Association of the Deaf, accused of historical sex crimes, including sexual assault and exploitation, could be heading to trial or resolution.

An agent appearing for Steve Burrows' counsel told the court the Toronto charges against Burrows could soon be withdrawn once his matters in Parry Sound are resolved.

Burrows remains out on bail.

According to the West Parry Sound OPP, Burrows was charged in May 2023 following allegations of historical sexual assault 21 years ago at the Ontario Deaf Camp in Seguin Township.

Police say Burrows worked at the camp at that time and was a teaching assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton.

Court documents show Burrows was charged again in September 2023 with sexual exploitation dating back to 1997.

The allegations against Steve Burrows have not been tested in court.

Police said there could be additional victims and appealed to the deaf community to come forward with any information on the case.

Investigators note there is no statute of limitations for sexual-related offences and encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact the authorities, adding an American Sign Language or Deaf Interpreter would be available if needed.