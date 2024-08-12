BARRIE
Barrie

    • Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover

    Single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 Southbound in Huntsville Ont., on August 12, 2024. (OPP) Single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 Southbound in Huntsville Ont., on August 12, 2024. (OPP)
    Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.

    On Monday, the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME) shut down Highway 11 southbound between Stephenson Road 8 West and Highway 141.

    Officials say, there were three people in the car at the time when it rolled over.

    One man was airlifted to a Trauma Centre with life-altering injuries while one girl in her late teens was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

    Police reported that the last man, in his 20's, was taken from Huntsville Hospital to St. Mike’s by Muskoka Paramedics.

    TIME cleared the scene and the road was reopened by 10 a.m.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Detachment OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

