Hewitts Fun Farm open on Thanksgiving weekend

Pack your rubber boots and hop on the hay wagon: it's Pumpkinfest.

Hewitts Fun Farm is readying for its ninth annual Pumpkinfest, rain or shine.

"Just like everything, it's weather-dependent, but we go rain or shine," said Trevor Hewitt. "Just dress accordingly – rubber boots are a good idea."

Pumpkinfest has nine acres of corn mazes among 25 other farm-themed attractions.

"This year, we have a mini golf; it's our new attraction," he said.

Admission to Pumpkinfest is $14, or $17, when you package admission with a round of mini golf.

Pumpkinfest runs Friday through Monday during October, and tickets are available online.