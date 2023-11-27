Here's where new photo radar cameras will be activated this week in Barrie

Photo radar cameras will be up and running in Barrie this week to crack down on motorists exceeding speed limits in select community safety zones.

The City says the 'coming soon' signs to alert motorists about the speed cameras had been in place for 90 days and would now be removed as the cameras are activated.

The City installed two cameras that will be rotated every few months to areas where drivers are "regularly going over the posted limit."

The initial locations include Big Bay Point Road near Willow Landing and Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic elementary schools and on Anne Street North near Portage View Public School and École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance.

"The safety of our residents, especially our children, is of utmost importance," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "These cameras will serve as a crucial tool in deterring speeding and ensuring the well-being of pedestrians and cyclists. By embracing this technology, we are taking a proactive step towards creating safer streets, a secure environment, and promoting responsible driving habits in Barrie."

Those captured on the radar cameras exceeding the speed limit will receive a ticket in the mail to the registered plate holder within 30 days.

The City says the automated speed enforcement cameras are "just as accurate as detecting speed as traditional speed measurement devices used by police."