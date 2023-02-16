Here's when to expect freezing drizzle, ice pellets to make for slippery road conditions

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect messy weather to wreak havoc on the roads.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Washago, Innisfil, Angus, Huntsville and surrounding areas for Thursday evening.

The weather agency anticipates snow with a mix of ice pellets or freezing drizzle to start this evening and taper off to light flurries by Friday morning.

Total snow and ice accumulations of five to 10 centimetres is anticipated.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving," the agency noted on its website for motorists hitting the roads during inclement weather, which could make for slippery conditions.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby noted temperatures Thursday night will feel closer to -17C with the wind chill.

The daytime high on Friday is expected to reach -6C.