Here's what to know with the boil water advisory at Friday Harbour

A boil water advisory has been issued for Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil following a water main break.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said that while repairs are complete, the advisory will remain in place until the water has been deemed safe through laboratory testing.

The health unit expects the tests to come back within the next 48 hours.

During the boil water advisory, the public is urged not to drink directly from the tap, which could cause illness.

Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled before drinking, brushing teeth, preparing or washing food, making infant formula, making ice, and mixing drinks. The boil water advisory also extends to pet's drinking water.

After washing dishes, the health unit also advises sanitizing them in a separate sink with a mixture of a capful of bleach and a sink full of clear water.

The health unit says showering or bathing in water that hasn't been boiled is fine for adults, teens, and older kids, but young children should be given sponge baths.

It also says laundry can be done using the water without any safety concerns.

Use an alcohol-based hand rub or disposable wipe instead of washing hands with the water until the advisory is lifted.

If the potentially unsafe water is ingested, the health unit says seniors, young children, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of illness.

Restaurants, bars and other food services that don't sell pre-packaged food are closed until the advisory is lifted.

Great Lakes Water Solutions in Barrie is offering free, clean water at its outdoor self-serve station for anyone impacted by the water advisory. The company is located at 551 Bryne Drive Unit A near Mapleview Drive and says its outdoor water station is open 24/7.