Here's what's open and closed this holiday weekend

The holiday season has arrived, which means schedules change during the holidays.

Here's a look at what's happening across the region.

Christmas Day - Sun., Dec. 25

What's open

Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here

Movie theatres

What's closed

Most businesses

Most banks, government buildings and post offices

LCBO and Beer Stores (be mindful that store hours may be shortened on Christmas Eve, Sat., Dec. 24)

Georgian Mall, Orillia Square Mall, Tanger Outlets, Vaughan Mills

Transit services

Barrie Transit will have no service

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

Boxing Day - Mon., Dec. 26

What's Open

LCBO

Most Beer store locations, including four in Barrie (Blake Street location is closed), Alliston, Newmarket, Huntsville, Orillia

Restaurants and other businesses

Mall hours

Georgian Mall will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Orillia Square Mall will open at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What's closed

Most banks, government buildings and post offices

Transit services

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with an early 7 a.m. start

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule

City of Barrie Services

City of Barrie waste collection is unchanged during the week of Dec. 26.

Remember to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. and do not place them on the snowbank.

Christmas trees are collected weekly during January on regular waste collection days.

The landfill closes at noon on Sat., Dec. 24, and reopens Wed. Dec. 28.

All recreational centres in Barrie are closed at noon on Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas and Boxing day.

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at CTV Barrie.