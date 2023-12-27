BARRIE
    • Here's what's happening in Barrie as we prepare to celebrate the New Year

    The City of Barrie will ring in 2024 with several performances, vendors, activities, and fireworks displays.

    Here's what's happening around the city as we prepare to celebrate the New Year.

    NEW YEAR'S EVE DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN

    Ring in 2024 with a free, family-friendly celebration in downtown Barrie at 70 Collier Street with musical performances, activities, and two fireworks shows.

    The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes activities, including ice skating, a bonfire, face painting, inflatables, and vendors.

    Performances by Big Wreck, Bleeker, Sonshine and Broccoli for the kids, and local artist The Faculty will take to the stage to delight the crowd.

    A timely family fireworks display will happen at 8 p.m., and the countdown to the new year will wrap up with another display of lights in the sky.

    Downtown parking is free on weekends, but there are several road closures in place to note for the festivities:

    • Collier Street, Owen to Mulcaster from Sat., Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. to Mon., Jan. 1
    • Collier Street, Mulcaster to Poyntz from Sun., Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to Mon., Jan. 1, at 2 a.m.
    • Mulcaster Street, Dunlop to Worsley from Sun., Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. to Mon., Jan. 1, at 2 a.m.

    PUBLIC TRANSIT

    Buses will run on their usual schedules from Wednesday to Saturday, but things change on Sunday for New Year's Eve.

    On Sun., Dec. 31, buses will operate on a Sunday schedule with added late-night service until 3 a.m. for those looking to leave the car at home and cheers to the New Year.

    Sunday's New Year's Eve service will be free starting at 5 p.m. until the last ride at 3 a.m.

    WHAT TO KNOW FOR MON., JAN. 1

    Curbside Collection: There is no curbside collection. Collection will happen one day later.

    Landfill: The landfill on Ferndale Drive North is closed on Monday but will reopen on Tuesday as usual.

    City Hall: The municipal building is closed but will reopen on Tuesday as usual. 

    Recreation: The city's three major recreational facilities, Allandale Rec Centre, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, and East Bayfield Community Centre, are closed.

    Barrie Public Library: The library is closed on Sunday and Monday for the holidays and reopens Tuesday at its usual hours.

