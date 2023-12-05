Here's what Barrie residents need to know with waterfront hangtag permits expiring
Barrie residents are reminded to replace their hangtag waterfront parking passes with free digital permits to continue to park free along the waterfront.
The hangtag parking passes expire on Dec. 31.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Residents can apply through the HotSpot app for the digital parking pass.
"Your licence plate acts as your digital permit. Once your vehicle is registered, you don't need to display or bring anything with you when you visit the waterfront," the City stated in a release.
For those who prefer to apply in person, information sessions will be available:
- Mon., Dec. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at East Bayfield Community Centre
- Tues., Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Parkview Centre
- Wed., Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
- Thurs., Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Allandale Recreation Centre in the upper lobby
Residents will need to bring vehicle ownership for each licence plate being registered and proof of address, such as a utility or water bill, a lease agreement, a cell phone bill, etc.
Anyone who can't make the information sessions can also bring the required documents to Service Barrie on Collier Street, the Allandale Recreation Centre, the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre or Parkview Centre for staff to validate and set them up with the app.
Applications cannot be processed over the phone or by email.
Once activated, residents can park free at select waterfront areas.
Parking is available without a permit for $10 per hour, with a daily maximum of $50 at the waterfront.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Parents finding daycare more affordable now, but that doesn't mean they can find it: data
New data from Statistics Canada shows that while child care is getting more affordable for parents, actually finding it is getting more challenging.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
BREAKING New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
Did you use virtual care instead of going to the doctor? We want to hear from you
The pandemic shook up how we live, work and receive health care. Once uncommon, use of virtual care services rose substantially when people were locked down during the early COVID-19 surges.
Atlantic
-
Man charged in connection with woman’s homicide in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
Report on metal recycling facility fire in Saint John released
A final report from the task force examining a massive fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., was released Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall
More than 21,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning
A stopped eastbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
'Late for the party': Driver, 18, clocked going nearly 200 km/h down GTA highway
An 18-year-old driver allegedly caught going almost 200 km/h down a Toronto area highway attempted to explain their speed by telling cops they were “late for a party," according to provincial police.
Kitchener
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Driver knocks down Kitchener traffic light, leaves scene: Police
Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly knocked down a Kitchener traffic light then drove away.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We want to be leaders': LHSC to offer staff unlimited mental health benefits
Working in a health care setting can being rewarding, but overwhelming. Due to the potential anxiety or long-term stress, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is set to offer its employees additional supports.
-
Car ends up on its side following Owen Sound crash
Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Owen Sound police, fire and Grey County paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue east near Highway 6.
-
Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame gives Graney award to Buck Martiniez
The annual award handed out from St. Marys Ont. shrine recognizes a media member for their significant lifelong contributions to Canadian baseball.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on James Bay coast winter road
A 51-year-old from the James Bay coast in northern Ontario was killed in a snowmobile crash on the winter road between Fort Albany and Moosonee on Sunday night, police say.
-
Laurentian University appoints new president, vice-chancellor
Following the resignation of former Laurentian University President Robert Haché more than a year ago, the Sudbury institution is announcing its new permanent leadership.
Windsor
-
Three men arrested on child pornography charges
Three Windsor men have been arrested on child exploitation-related charges in connection to a joint force operation across three provinces, police say.
-
Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for 'brutal' murder of his girlfriend
A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for “brutal” murder of his girlfriend.
-
Average home sales price increases in Windsor-Essex
There was a slight increase in the average sales price of homes in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in
Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.
-
Calgary apartment stabbing leaves security guard with serious injuries
A woman is facing several charges following a stabbing attack inside a downtown Calgary apartment building that left a security guard with serious injuries.
-
Calgary crews fill nearly 5K potholes during unseasonably warm November, setting new record
The City of Calgary says crews were able to take advantage of the above-average temperatures last month and fill nearly 5,000 potholes, a new record for November.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.
Edmonton
-
'Firearms complaint' prompts shelter-in-place order in Fort McKay: RCMP
A shelter-in-place order was issued in Fort McKay, Alta., Tuesday morning as Mounties investigated a firearms complaint.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
Vancouver
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.