Here's what Barrie residents need to know with waterfront hangtag permits expiring

Barrie residents are reminded to replace their hangtag waterfront parking passes with free digital permits to continue to park free along the waterfront.

The hangtag parking passes expire on Dec. 31.

Residents can apply through the HotSpot app for the digital parking pass.

"Your licence plate acts as your digital permit. Once your vehicle is registered, you don't need to display or bring anything with you when you visit the waterfront," the City stated in a release.

For those who prefer to apply in person, information sessions will be available:

Mon., Dec. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at East Bayfield Community Centre

Tues., Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Parkview Centre

Wed., Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

Thurs., Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Allandale Recreation Centre in the upper lobby

Residents will need to bring vehicle ownership for each licence plate being registered and proof of address, such as a utility or water bill, a lease agreement, a cell phone bill, etc.

Anyone who can't make the information sessions can also bring the required documents to Service Barrie on Collier Street, the Allandale Recreation Centre, the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre or Parkview Centre for staff to validate and set them up with the app.

Applications cannot be processed over the phone or by email.

Once activated, residents can park free at select waterfront areas.

Parking is available without a permit for $10 per hour, with a daily maximum of $50 at the waterfront.