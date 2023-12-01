Free parking offered in downtown Barrie to support local this holiday season

The City of Barrie wants residents to support local when shopping for the holidays, so it's offering free downtown parking on all on-street spaces throughout December.

Parking downtown is limited to a two-hour maximum, which applies all year.

Residents and visitors are prohibited from overnight parking on city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m. from December 1 to March 31 to ensure road crews can maintain streets.

Additionally, parking isn't allowed during the same time frame in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking areas from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

All downtown parking options are free after 5 p.m. on weekdays, during weekends and on statutory holidays, while standard parking fees apply in municipal lots and the Collier Street Parkade.