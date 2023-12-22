Here's how to protect your home from holiday hazards

As families gear up for the festive season, fire officials encourage residents to prioritize safety and offer some tips to keep the holidays joyful.

Holiday decorations, cozy gatherings, and the hustle and bustle in the kitchen can inadvertently increase the risk of fires.

This year, experts emphasize the importance of fire safety, with a particular focus on the most common culprits: kitchen fires and unattended cigarettes.

KITCHEN FIRES: A COMMON HOLIDAY HAZARD

The holiday season often revolves around delicious meals and festive treats, making the kitchen the heart of the home. Unfortunately, it's also the most common place for fires to start.

According to fire safety authorities, unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires.

To ensure safety in the kitchen:

Never leave cooking unattended: Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling. If you must leave, turn off the stove or oven.

Keep flammable items away: Keep dish towels, oven mitts, and other flammable items away from the stove.

Be cautious with deep-frying: If deep-frying your holiday turkey, do so outside, away from the house, and ensure it's fully thawed and dry to avoid oil splatters.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby: Make sure there's a functioning fire extinguisher in or near the kitchen and everyone knows how to use it.

UNATTENDED CIGARETTES: THE SILENT THREAT

While festive lights and candles add to the holiday atmosphere, smoking-related fires are a significant concern.

Officials say unattended cigarettes are the leading cause of fire-related fatalities.

To reduce the risk:

Smoke outside: If you must smoke, do so outdoors. Ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished in a proper receptacle.

Never smoke in bed: The combination of bedding materials and cigarettes can be a deadly mix.

Use large, deep ashtrays: Prevent accidental fires by using large ashtrays and ensure they are emptied regularly.

"Never flick your butt - a lit butt might be the difference between a holiday to remember and a holiday you'll never forget," stated Georgina Fire and Rescue Services.

CHRISTMAS TREE SAFETY

Real Christmas trees can pose a fire hazard if not properly cared for. Follow these tips to keep your tree and home safe:

Keep it watered: Water your tree daily to prevent it from drying out and becoming a fire risk.

Check lights for damage: Inspect holiday lights for frayed wires or other damage before hanging them on the tree.

Turn off non-LED lights when unattended: Avoid leaving tree lights on overnight or when you're away from home.

Fire officials also recommend putting out any unattended candles and keeping at least three feet (one metre) between a heat source, like a space heater, fireplaces and wood stoves, and combustibles like paper and fabrics.