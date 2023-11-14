Here's a simple way high school students can earn community service hours

Secondary students in Innisfil have an opportunity to make a positive impact on their community while earning volunteer hours required to graduate.

The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library invites teens to earn their hours by writing holiday cards for seniors.

Free card-making kits can be picked up at the Lakeshore Branch starting today.

The holidays can be a lonely time for some, and the small gesture of a holiday card from a thoughtful teen can make a significant difference.

The Ontario government requires secondary students to fulfill 40 hours of community service to receive their diploma.

The holiday card creations need to be returned to the Lakeshore library by Sat., Dec. 9, to allow time for delivery to spread some joy this season.