BARRIE
Barrie

    • Here's a simple way high school students can earn community service hours

    Handmade Christmas cards. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) Handmade Christmas cards. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

    Secondary students in Innisfil have an opportunity to make a positive impact on their community while earning volunteer hours required to graduate.

    The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library invites teens to earn their hours by writing holiday cards for seniors.

    Free card-making kits can be picked up at the Lakeshore Branch starting today.

    The holidays can be a lonely time for some, and the small gesture of a holiday card from a thoughtful teen can make a significant difference.

    The Ontario government requires secondary students to fulfill 40 hours of community service to receive their diploma.

    The holiday card creations need to be returned to the Lakeshore library by Sat., Dec. 9, to allow time for delivery to spread some joy this season.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News