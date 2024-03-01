Here is when riders can take the bus for free in Orillia

BARRIE
    The City of Orillia is offering riders four days of free transit to promote sustainable transportation.

    "Providing free transit aims to encourage new users to experience the convenience and environmental benefits of our public transit system," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

    Catch the bus for free on March 13 to get to any of the March Break programs happening around the City.

    Riders can lessen their carbon footprint by taking free transit on Earth Day, April 22. The number of individual cars on the road may reduce the harmful emissions contributing to pollution and global warming.

    June 5 is a reminder to protect and preserve the planet. Taking a free ride on the bus on World Environment Day allows sustainable transportation that helps conserve the environment.

    And celebrate World Public Transport Day on November 10 by using public transportation, free of charge.

    More information on routes, schedules, and stops is available online.

