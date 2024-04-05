Here are some tips to know for Monday's solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and while viewing the rare spectacle is an experience few want to miss out on, experts warn looking directly at it can cause severe damage to your eyes.

"Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes," stated the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "It is not safe to view the eclipse through regular sunglasses, camera/phone lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device."

Specialty glasses are designed for watching an eclipse, but if you don't have international standard ISO 12312-2 certified eye protection glasses with special filters, the eclipse can be seen safely through virtual channels, like a livestream.

Health experts say there are no pain sensors in the back of the eyes, so damage can be done before you realize it.

They also say children's eyes are at a higher risk during the eclipse, and youngsters should be kept indoors with closed windows as a precaution. Most schools across the region shifted a Professional Activity (PA) day scheduled for later this month to Monday to keep students safe.

Symptoms of eye damage can take 12 to 48 hours to appear and may include temporary vision loss, blurred vision or loss of sight. Anyone experiencing blindness after looking at the eclipse should seek medical attention.

Additionally, officials advise drivers to avoid looking at the eclipse while travelling and to plan for potential traffic delays.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, causing the sky to go dark as the sun is completely blocked. According to NASA, a total solar eclipse can last seconds to several minutes.