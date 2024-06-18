Here are places to keep cool amid extreme heat

Several cooling centres are available this week for those seeking relief from the extreme heat lingering across the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning, with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected to last most of the week.

In response to daytime temperatures reaching 40 to 45C with the humidex, several municipalities have facilities for residents who want to beat the heat.

Barrie

All public facilities will be open during regular operating hours until the heat warning is lifted.

The splash pad at Lampman Lane Park and the water feature at Heritage Park are operational.

Innisfil

Cooling stations are available at ideaLAB & Library branches during regular operating hours at the Cookstown branch on Church Street, the Lakeshore Branch on Innisfil Beach Road, and the Stroud Branch on Yonge Street.

Wasaga Beach

Town facilities are open to the public as cooling centres during operating hours, including the RecPlex, Wasaga Stars Arena, and the public library on River Road West.

The Oakview Room at the RecPlex will offer an overnight cooling centre for two nights starting Tuesday. Doors will close at 11 p.m. Registration is required.

Collingwood

The public library on Ste. Marie Street, the Centennial Aquatic Centre on Third Street, and the Central Park Arena on Peterson Street will serve as cooling stations for the public at various times.

The Museum on St. Paul Street is open to the public to cool down from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Transit Terminal on Second and Pine Street is open Monday to Sunday until 8 p.m.

Orillia

Public places, including the public library on Mississaga Street West, the recreation centre on West Street, and the city centre on Andrew Street South, will be open for cooling and hydration.

The City also has several splash pads in operation.

The national weather agency warns that the extreme heat can impact everyone's health, but especially seniors, infants and young children, pregnant women, and anyone with a physical or mental illness, disability or mobility issues.

Additionally, police remind people never to leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.