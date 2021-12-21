Heavy snowfall forecast for cottage country

Cottage country could be digging out over the next 24 hours with up to 10 centimetres of snowfall in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories in several parts of the area, with snowfall expected to begin Tuesday night.

The area in and around Bracebridge and Gravenhurst can expect anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

Port Carling and Port Severn fall into the same weather advisory and can expect the same amount of snow.

A weather advisory is also in effect for the Huntsville and Baysville area.

Residents can expect anywhere between seven and 12 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning in those areas.

The weather agency warns drivers heavy periods of snow could significantly reduce visibility on the roads and create icy and slippery driving conditions.

Drivers are advised to adjust travel plans accordingly and turn on low-beam headlights if visibility becomes an issue.

Environment Canada's senior climatologist said the rollercoaster weather would continue.

"It's almost as if winter is going to disappear, and we'll see the green grass, and we'll see the dirt, and then all of a sudden it'll come back, and we'll see snow," said David Phillips.

"I think that kind of alteration, between almost spring-like weather and winter-like weather, will be the prescription for this particular winter," he added.