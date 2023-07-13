Heavy rainfall creates flash flooding in Simcoe County

Several areas across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Grey Bruce and south to York Region received heavy rainfall early Thursday morning, creating flash flooding and pooling in some areas.

Environment Canada alerted residents about the possibility of 30 to 50 millimetres of heavy rainfall in some places, while low-lying areas could see up to 75 millimetres.

The weather system will move through the area late Thursday morning, with only a slight chance of showers in places, including Muskoka.

The national weather agency says to use caution while driving through areas where rain pooling has occurred and be mindful near waterways.