BARRIE
Barrie

    • Heat warning in effect for parts of central Ontario

    A man is seen cooling off in the shade reading a book in this undated file image. A man is seen cooling off in the shade reading a book in this undated file image.
    Share

    While eastern parts of central Ontario can expect cooler temperatures today, several areas to the west are still under a heat advisory.

    Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Orangeville, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Dundalk and Southern Grey County.

    The national weather agency says a prolonged heat event will continue for those areas today, with hot and humid conditions expected.

    Afternoon highs will range between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values at 37 to 40.

    Nighttime will offer little relief with lows expected in the 20 to 23 range with humidex values of 26 to 30.

    Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.

    Less hot and humid conditions are expected to slowly move into the area this weekend.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Movies to watch when you're bored

    Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News