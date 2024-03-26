Health officials sound alarm after 3 overdoses in 24 hours

Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.

According to public health, two of the overdoses happened in Owen Sound and one in Hanover over the weekend; none were fatal.

The health unit believes fentanyl was the substance in one of the overdoses, and warns it can be lethal in minimal quantities and is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Grey Bruce Public Health urges individuals never to use alone, and to make sure at least one person isn't using so they can administer naloxone or call 911 if an overdose happens. It also says to be cautious when mixing substances, which can increase the risk of poisoning, and go slowly with low doses.

Symptoms of fentanyl/opioid exposure can include difficulty walking or staying awake, blue lips or nails, small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness and confusion, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, and slow or weakened breathing.