Health care workers at Barrie senior's home win RVH Auxiliary's largest single-month jackpot

It was a lucky day for four health care workers who will share the RVH Auxiliary's largest single-month 50/50 jackpot.

The four winners who work at IOOF Senior's Home in Barrie will split $371,184 after winning February's draw.

Three of the winners were on hand to receive the cheque at RVH Monday morning.

"I was at work, and on my break, I checked my phone, and RVH had called me three times," said Denise Smith, one of the winners. "Then Maureen had texted me, and I found out through Maureen."

"We were screaming everywhere in the hallway," said Eileen Printess, one of the other winners. She plans to take a trip with the help of her share of the jackpot.

The third winner, Maureen Forbes, wants to put her winnings toward her retirement.

"I will be setting things up that way, and I will probably take a trip too," said Forbes.

Margaret Tervit, the RVH Auxiliary Board's secretary, said the funds raised from the 50/50 will help improve patient care at the hospital.

"We're working on a $5 million pledge to support patient care," said Tervit. "This Community 50/50 will go a long way in completing that pledge."

More than 18,000 tickets were sold in February's jackpot.

The RVH Auxiliary's next jackpot will be drawn on March 28. Tickets are available online.