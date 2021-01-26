BARRIE -- Innisfil's Chief Administrative Officer, Jason Reynar, is leaving town, and he's taking his title with him.

Reynar, who's been the town's CAO since 2015, is heading to Canada's southern-most city, where he will take on the new role as the City of Windsor's CAO.

His last day with the Town of Innisfil will be on March 14.

Innisfil council has already chosen Dr. George Shaparew to serve as the Interim CAO starting March 15 while the town works to appoint a new permanent CAO.

"Mr. Reynar has played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for us to build a lean, creative, nimble and incredibly successful organization that has led the country in delivering innovative services and solutions for our community. Without a doubt, he will be truly missed," Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a release.

"Our focus will be continuing to serve our residents, so they have everything they need to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic."

Reynar started working with the town as a Town Solicitor/Clerk in 2010, becoming the CAO just five years later.

While in the role, he's overseen dozens of accomplishments, including the launch of Innisfil Transit, opening the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre in January 2020, and securing a new Go Station.

Council will choose an executive search firm to assist in the CAO search.