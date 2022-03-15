Group touched by tragedy aims to help first responders save lives on the ice

A group touched by tragedy is trying to raise funds to purchase a rescue airboat to give first responders an advantage for ice-water rescues.

"I'll never know if this boat was on the water when Billy passed if he would be here today," said Brie Cudahy.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Cudahy lost her partner and father of six, 40-year-old Bill Fournier, when the snowmobile he was on fell through the ice near Midland Point.

Later that same evening, Jereld Bremner and his 19-year-old son Donny died when their snowmobiles went through the ice near Robin's Point.

"[Rescue crews] could hear them, they were talking to them, but they couldn't get to them with the equipment they had," said wife and mother, Sarah Bremner.

Tay Township Fire Chief Shawn Aymer said water rescues on Georgian Bay are challenging, especially when time is of the essence.

"Over the years, there have been fatalities in the area, and we wonder what we could have done or if there is anything we could have done," Aymer said.

"People have been lost or injured way up the lake, and in the winter, no one may be able to get out to them or go."

Aymer said the reason is that the department's current inflatable rescue craft isn't able to reach parts of the lake all seasons.

Emergency crews in an inflatable boat attempt an ice rescue in Southern Georgian Bay. (FILE IMAGE)

"Several hundred meters offshore, it's great," Aymer said. "After that, it becomes less effective because it's human-powered, and then no treatment can be done back to shore unless it's a traumatic injury. But if it's hypothermia, there is very little treatment when returning back to shore."

Hoping to make a difference, the women have set a goal of $350,000 to purchase a Sever North 650K rescue airboat.

Sever North 650K rescue airboat (Supplied)

They teamed up with others impacted that tragic day, including Christina Wood, who lives on Robin's Point and made the 911 call.

"I felt helpless myself and not having any training, so I can only imagine what our first responders felt like that day," she said.

The fundraising budget includes the purchase of the boat and trailer, plus maintenance and training costs.

"What we would like to purchase is something that is motorized so we can go further faster," said Aymer. "It's enclosed, heated, and we can treat the individual on the way back to shore instead of waiting to treat until we are back to shore."

So far, $40,000 has been raised, and the group said it is currently looking for sponsorships.

Complete information on the women's mission and how to donate is available here.