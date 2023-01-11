Grey County giving transit passes to Georgian students

Students at Georgian College's Owen Sound Campus will be able to access free regional transportation during their winter semester courtesy of Grey County. (From left to right): Dave Shorey, Executive Director, Owen Sound Campus, Georgian College; Madison Kittel, International Student Co-ordinator, Owen Sound Campus, Georgian College; Madison Lindsay, President, Georgian College Students' Association, Owen Sound Campus; Kim Wingrove, CAO – Grey County; and Adam McKeachnie, Owner/Franchisee, Driverseat, Owen Sound. Jan. 11, 2023 (Photo: Georgian College) Students at Georgian College's Owen Sound Campus will be able to access free regional transportation during their winter semester courtesy of Grey County. (From left to right): Dave Shorey, Executive Director, Owen Sound Campus, Georgian College; Madison Kittel, International Student Co-ordinator, Owen Sound Campus, Georgian College; Madison Lindsay, President, Georgian College Students' Association, Owen Sound Campus; Kim Wingrove, CAO – Grey County; and Adam McKeachnie, Owner/Franchisee, Driverseat, Owen Sound. Jan. 11, 2023 (Photo: Georgian College)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver