TORONTO, ONT. -- Provincial police charged a 60-year-old man with stunt and impaired driving in the Bruce Peninsula after his vehicle was clocked allegedly going more than twice the posted speed limit.

Police said the vehicle was travelling 175 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone.

They said the result of the man's breathalyzer test was over twice the legal limit of alcohol.

The accused has had his driver's license suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.