Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alert
Six drug overdoses within the past week have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
Public health received alerts regarding the overdoses between July 31 and Aug. 3, 2022.
While none of the overdoses were fatal, upon the arrival of first responders, five of the six individuals were unconscious, and three were in respiratory arrest.
Fentanyl is the suspected or probable opioid responsible for five of the six overdoses. Two of the suspected fentanyl overdoses were also mixed with methamphetamines. None have been confirmed by toxicology.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit wishes to advise the public that all street drugs should be deemed highly toxic and fatal.
The health unit urges people who use drugs to do so as safely as possible by following basic harm reduction strategies, such as:
- Avoid using alone.
- When using with someone else, avoid using at the same time;
- Call the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-6677 if you must use alone;
- Avoid mixing different drugs. Mixing drugs, including alcohol, increases the risk of overdose;
- Use smaller amounts and do test doses to check the strength of the drug;
- Know your tolerance. If using after a period of not using – use less;
- Get overdose prevention training and carry a Naloxone kit.
Overdose is considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the emergency department of your local hospital. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose.
Naloxone and safe drug-use equipment are available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and through our participating sites. Call the Health Unit for details, or call 211.
