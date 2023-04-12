Georgian College looks to expand education in Vietnam

Georgian College and Khio Nguyen Investment Group (KNI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an interest in establishing an international college in Vietnam.

Georgian College President Kevin Weaver said they would work with industry partners to develop programs tailored to meet the needs of the labour market in Vietnam.

"That's really what we're looking for to help KNI with, is as they establish this international college, how do we help them to work with our industry partners and bring some programming that's relevant to them and relevant to their labour market," Weaver said Wednesday.

Some of the programs KNI and Georgian College discussed are hospitality, tourism, and business.

Officials with the college said over the past couple of years, the school had welcomed over 200 Vietnamese students.

"Vietnam is a really interesting market. It's a leading trade partner, and it's actually leading in sending international students to Canada as a source country," said Leslie Palson, dean of international education and development.

Palson said it's vital for both the college and KNI to look at the community needs.

"So, that's the economic needs, the social needs, and we're going to explore that continuously until we find the right match," she noted.

College officials said the next steps are to work closely with KNI and determine the exact areas of programming that they feel would be most applicable to the group's data and research.