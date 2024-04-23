Full road closure set to take place in Barrie

Construction continues at Allandale Transit Terminal, with a three-day road closure set to take place in Barrie.

This project is associated with the Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal and the new Downtown hub which will eventually replace the current downtown bus terminal.

The City will implement a full road closure on Essa Road between Tiffin Street and Gowan Street.

The closure will be effective from 7 a.m. on May 1 to 5 p.m. on May 3.

Emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but will not be permitted to travel through it.