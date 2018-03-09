

CTV Barrie





Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Doug Ford made a stop in Barrie today, but frustrations over online voting overshadowed the visit.

Brenda Peters says she's been a PC member for 40 years. She was one of several people who turned out for Ford’s visit and says this is the first time she has been denied her democratic right.

"It just kept saying invalid, invalid, invalid, invalid," she recalled. "It’s not a democracy if you can't vote. Whoever ends up in, I didn't get a chance to say who I would like."

Peters wasn’t the only one in attendance who is facing this problem. Dozens of people rallied around Ford, sharing their anger and demanding to know how he'll handle the voting issue if he becomes party leader.

"I want the 125,000 people to continue voting. I would rather win or lose based on everyone voting," Ford told the crowd.

Ford, along with opponents Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen, have called on the party to extend the voting period.

"I guess that's the end of my PC card. No use paying my dues when I got no say," says Gordon Sanford.

Only Christine Elliott, the perceived frontrunner, has refused to ask for the extension. It's causing disenfranchised party members to say they'll think twice before voting for Elliott if her name is on the ballot in June's provincial election.

A judge denied a request to extend the voting period.