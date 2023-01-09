Four people die after potentially fatal opioids hit Simcoe Muskoka streets: OPP

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver