Former Huntsville mayor officially running for Conservative leadership

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison has become a candidate in the Conservative party leadership race.

Candidates had until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit at least 500 nomination signatures and a $300,000 fee to be on the ballot.

Aitchison confirmed Thursday he checked those boxes, making it official.

"We did it!" he posted to Twitter. "Looking forward to bringing our message of hope and unity to Canadians all across the country."

Last month, the former Huntsville mayor launched his campaign, outlining several priorities he would tackle as party leader, including health care, climate change, and clean drinking water for all Canadians.

Michael Johns, a political specialist, had said Aitchison would be an underdog in the Tory leadership race because of his lack of nationwide recognition.

Also confirmed to be running for the leadership are Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Pierre Poilievre, Leslyn Lewis and Roman Baber.

The Conservative leadership vote is scheduled for Sept. 10.