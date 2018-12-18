

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the hiring of a family friend as the province's top cop will move forward despite allegations of political interference in the process.

Ford says Ron Taverner will become the head of the Ontario Provincial Police after the integrity commissioner wraps an investigation into his appointment.

Taverner, a veteran Toronto police officer, was set to start in his new job on Monday but announced over the weekend that he would wait until the probe into his hiring was complete.

Ford said he believes that review will take four to six weeks and praised Taverner for delaying his move into the role.

Meanwhile, Ontario's official Opposition is calling for a public inquiry into Taverner's appointment.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the integrity commissioner's ongoing investigation into the hiring of Taverner can't only happen behind closed doors.