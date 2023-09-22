Barrie

    • Five-vehicle crash in Barrie caused by impaired driver 4x over legal limit

    A car is damaged in a multi-vehicle collision at Bayfield and Grove Streets in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) A car is damaged in a multi-vehicle collision at Bayfield and Grove Streets in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

    Police say a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday evening was caused by an impaired driver who was almost four times over the legal limit.

    The collision occurred at the intersection of Bayfield and Grove Streets around 8:30 p.m.

    Barrie police say the crash resulted from a chain reaction collision.

    Police determined that four vehicles were struck by a southbound car driven by a 31-year-old female from Holland Landing.

    Police say officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

    One of the other drivers involved in the collision was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The accused has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

    She is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on October 11.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Parliament Hill, Canada to offer more aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and cabinet on Parliament Hill, where he will give an address. Ahead of that, CTV News has confirmed the federal government will announce $650M in additional military assistance, including supplying more Leopard 2 tanks. Follow along for live updates.

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News