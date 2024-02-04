BARRIE
Barrie

    • Five suspects sought after assault with wooden blunt objects in Barrie's downtown core

    Police say the assault took place near Barrie's spirit catcher, seen in this photo on Feb. 4, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Police say the assault took place near Barrie's spirit catcher, seen in this photo on Feb. 4, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).
    Barrie police are searching for five suspects after a man was assaulted downtown on Saturday night.

    Police say the assault took place near the spirit catcher at around 9 p.m.

    According to police, four suspects attacked a man with blunt wooden objects similar to a baseball bat while a fifth person observed.

    Police say they wore dark clothing and a mask and fled the scene in a light grey Honda Civic.

    Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police. 

