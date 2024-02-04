Five suspects sought after assault with wooden blunt objects in Barrie's downtown core

Barrie police are searching for five suspects after a man was assaulted downtown on Saturday night.

Police say the assault took place near the spirit catcher at around 9 p.m.

According to police, four suspects attacked a man with blunt wooden objects similar to a baseball bat while a fifth person observed.

Police say they wore dark clothing and a mask and fled the scene in a light grey Honda Civic.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.